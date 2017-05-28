Honoring the fallen

By Michael Burchfiel

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Print item

Michael Burchfiel/Siloam Sunday Flags were placed at the graves of nearly 700 veterans at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Zoom

Michael Burchfiel/Siloam Sunday Flags were placed at the graves of nearly 700 veterans at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Last week, ahead of Memorial Day, members of the Siloam Springs American Legion chapter, volunteers and members of the local boy scout troop gathered at Oak Hill Cemetery to honor fallen American soldiers. Nearly 700 veterans are buried at the Siloam Springs cemetery.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.