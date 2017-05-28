Honoring the fallen
Sunday, May 28, 2017
Last week, ahead of Memorial Day, members of the Siloam Springs American Legion chapter, volunteers and members of the local boy scout troop gathered at Oak Hill Cemetery to honor fallen American soldiers. Nearly 700 veterans are buried at the Siloam Springs cemetery.
