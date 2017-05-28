JBU wins Enactus National Championship

Defeating 200 U.S. colleges, team advances to Enactus World Cup in London

By Staff Reports

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Photo submitted Enactus JBU students Nate Wertjes, Marcela Funez, Andrew Brott, Humberto Smith, Tyler Estes, Nick Le, Ale Figoni and Luke Powers celebrated their win as Enactus U.S. National Champions.
John Brown University's Enactus team was named 2017 Enactus United States National Champion in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday.

