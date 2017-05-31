Collaboration, key to bringing specialized training to students at Northeast Tech
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
KANSAS, Okla. -- The instructors at Northeast Tech Center are experts in their fields, but on occasion, they recognize their students' need for specialized training. Such was the case for Electrical Technology Instructor Wade Friesen when it came to training his students about the electrical hazards present in their work environment.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.