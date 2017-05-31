Collaboration, key to bringing specialized training to students at Northeast Tech

Photo submitted While participating in an arc flash safety course at Northeast Tech Center’s Kansas Campus, Del Monte employee Josh Rice of Siloam Springs was the first of his classmates to put on the personal protective equipment and test its safety features.

KANSAS, Okla. -- The instructors at Northeast Tech Center are experts in their fields, but on occasion, they recognize their students' need for specialized training. Such was the case for Electrical Technology Instructor Wade Friesen when it came to training his students about the electrical hazards present in their work environment.