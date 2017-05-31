JBU approved to offer M.Ed. in Educational Leadership
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Arkansas Department of Education has approved John Brown University to offer a 33-hour Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree in Educational Leadership P-12 as well as a 24-hour graduate-level endorsement.
