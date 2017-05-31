Strokes among young adults on dramatic rise

While recent years have seen an overall decline in the number of strokes in the United States, research published in the American Academy of Neurology Journal suggests the number of strokes among younger adults is actually on the rise, with about one in five victims now younger than 55.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.