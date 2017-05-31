Ward, Barnes announce engagement
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Gary and Karen Ward of Siloam Springs, Ark., announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Crystal Nicole Ward of Fayetteville, Ark., to Caleb Lee Barnes of Fayetteville.
