Colcord, Kansas fighting for berth; Watts also in hunt
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Delaware County (Okla.) football rivals Kansas and Colcord will clash on Friday with an Oklahoma Class 2A playoffs berth on the line.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.