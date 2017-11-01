Dancing Eagles and Native American Indian Heritage Month

In commemoration of National American Indian Heritage Month, which is in November, Dancing Eagles will be performing at the Siloam Springs Public Library Meeting Room (205 East Jefferson, Siloam Springs, Ark.) at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Mike Pahsetopah is a renowned Native American cultural educator, presenter, storyteller, entertainer, actor and World Champion Fancy Dancer. He has traveled throughout the United States sharing who he is as an Osage, Euchee and Creek First Nation Peoples through song, dance and storytelling. Come and join us at the library for this unique and special event.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.