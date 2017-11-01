Fomalhaut a feature in November night sky

When I think of November from an amateur astronomer's perspective, I think of COLD. Being as old as I am, I know I feel cold more acutely than I did when I was younger. To me, November is the beginning of cold and increased rain, if not the occasional snow. If I am going to observe at night, I need to dress accordingly -- long coat, boots, and, often, gloves. But...the long-term forecast for the coming winter suggests a fairly warm winter, especially in the south. Great! I know many of my readers like snow but, being from California, I don't ...

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.