Golden Eagles crush SWC on senior night

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Sara Frey, left, is congratulated by junior Jastin Redman, middle and sophomore Katherine Haar after Frey scored one of her two goals in a 8-0 win over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Saturday on senior night at Alumni Field.

Senior Sara Frey made her last regular season home match a memorable one with two goals and an assist, including the game's insurance goal, as the No. 19 John Brown University women's soccer team completed its fourth 8-0 win of the season, this time over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.