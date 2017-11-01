JBU blanked at home by Southwestern Christian

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Kelvin Omondi tries to run down a ball during the Golden Eagles' 2-0 loss to Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Saturday at Alumni Field.

League-leading Southwestern Christian (Okla.) scored a pair of second-half goals and the John Brown University men's soccer team was unable to find a response as the visitors escaped Alumni Field with a 2-0 decision on Saturday afternoon.