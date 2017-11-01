JBU blanked at home by Southwestern Christian
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
League-leading Southwestern Christian (Okla.) scored a pair of second-half goals and the John Brown University men's soccer team was unable to find a response as the visitors escaped Alumni Field with a 2-0 decision on Saturday afternoon.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.