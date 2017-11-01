Women embracing high expectations

Team picked second in the SAC

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior forward and Siloam Springs native Baily Cameron is coming off a strong sophomore season in which she led the Golden Eagles in scoring at 17.5 points and rebounding at 7.0 boards per game. She was named to the Sooner Athletic Conference First Team and NAIA All-American Third Team.
The John Brown women's basketball team has been trending upward the last two seasons, and the Golden Eagles hope to continue in that direction in 2017-18.

