JBU men upset Stars in SAC tourney

n The match ended in a shootout after a scoreless regulation and extra time.

By JBU Sports Information

Sunday, November 5, 2017

Print item

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University's Steve Teshima goes up against a Science and Arts (Okla.) player during Tuesday's match in Chickasha, Okla.
Zoom

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University's Steve Teshima goes up against a Science and Arts (Okla.) player during Tuesday's match in Chickasha, Okla.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The John Brown University men's soccer team converted all four shootout chances after 110 minutes had elapsed, and the sixth-seeded Golden Eagles (8-8-2) rode senior Adam Holt's four-save effort to advance past third-seeded Oklahoma City 0-0 (4-2 penalty kicks) in the Sooner Athletic Conference quarterfinals on Thursday night at Stars Field.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.