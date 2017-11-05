JBU men upset Stars in SAC tourney

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University's Steve Teshima goes up against a Science and Arts (Okla.) player during Tuesday's match in Chickasha, Okla.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The John Brown University men's soccer team converted all four shootout chances after 110 minutes had elapsed, and the sixth-seeded Golden Eagles (8-8-2) rode senior Adam Holt's four-save effort to advance past third-seeded Oklahoma City 0-0 (4-2 penalty kicks) in the Sooner Athletic Conference quarterfinals on Thursday night at Stars Field.