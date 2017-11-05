JBU women advance in SAC Tournament
n The Golden Eagles won their second straight regular season conference title Tuesday.
Sunday, November 5, 2017
The top-seeded and No. 19 John Brown University women's soccer team used a 29-0 shooting advantage a pair of second-half goals from senior Hannah Poor to dispatch eighth-seeded Wayland Baptist (Texas) 4-0 on Friday night at Alumni Field in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
