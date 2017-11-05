McKinney leads JBU volleyball to sweep
Sunday, November 5, 2017
The John Brown University volleyball team, powered by sophomore Carly McKinney's 24 kills, played three dramatic sets but ultimately came away with a 25-22, 25-22, 28-26 sweep of Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on senior night on Thursday inside Bill George Arena.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.