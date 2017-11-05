McKinney leads JBU volleyball to sweep

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University volleyball players celebrate after a point Tuesday night in the match against St. Gregory's (Okla.).

The John Brown University volleyball team, powered by sophomore Carly McKinney's 24 kills, played three dramatic sets but ultimately came away with a 25-22, 25-22, 28-26 sweep of Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on senior night on Thursday inside Bill George Arena.