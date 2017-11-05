Panthers fall at Russellville

n The Cyclones jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, November 5, 2017

Print item

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior tight end Chase Chandler is wrapped up by Russellville defenders after catching a pass in the first quarter Friday at Cyclone Stadium.
Zoom

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior tight end Chase Chandler is wrapped up by Russellville defenders after catching a pass in the first quarter Friday at Cyclone Stadium.

RUSSELLVILLE -- Russellville quarterback Ryan Tally and his favorite target, wide receiver Rhett Adkins, were definitely on the same page Friday night, and there wasn't much the Siloam Springs Panthers could do about it.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.