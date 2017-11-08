Beautification grants available from Main Street
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Main Street Siloam Springs, along with Main Street Arkansas, is giving out $7,500 in matching grants to help downtown business owners beautify the exteriors of their buildings.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.