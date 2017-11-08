Close call

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday A Kansas City Southern Train and a Benton County road grader collided at the South Elm Street railroad crossing, just outside of city limits. The train clipped the back end of the road grader and drug it for several feet. There were no injuries resulting from the accident, according to Shannon Jenkins, public information officer for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The incident is still under investigation, she said.

