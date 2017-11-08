JBU men defeated in semifinals at SWC
n The Golden Eagles’ season ends with a 8-9-2 record.
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
BETHANY, Okla. -- Luck wasn't on the John Brown University men's soccer team's side as second-seeded Southwestern Christian (Okla.) defeated the sixth-seeded Golden Eagles 2-0 in the Sooner Athletic Confernece Tournament semifinals Monday afternoon at Cagle Family Field.
