JBU men defeated in semifinals at SWC

Photo submitted John Brown defender Santiago Vanegas battles a Southwestern Christian defender Monday during the Sooner Athletic Conference men's soccer tournament semifinals as Golden Eagles goalkeeper Adam Holt looks on. Southwestern Christian ended the Golden Eagles' season with a 2-0 victory.

BETHANY, Okla. -- Luck wasn't on the John Brown University men's soccer team's side as second-seeded Southwestern Christian (Okla.) defeated the sixth-seeded Golden Eagles 2-0 in the Sooner Athletic Confernece Tournament semifinals Monday afternoon at Cagle Family Field.