Panthers expected to finish fourth

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Adam Kennedy, right, placed 50th overall with a time of 19:43.4 on Friday at the 6A cross country meet at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs boys cross country placed fourth overall at the Class 6A state meet last Friday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. It was Siloam Springs' lowest finish since finishing fourth in 2013.