Panthers expected to finish fourth
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
HOT SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs boys cross country placed fourth overall at the Class 6A state meet last Friday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. It was Siloam Springs' lowest finish since finishing fourth in 2013.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.