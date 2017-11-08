Rowe documents Ozark food history

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Chef Erin Rowe signed copies of her book An Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions from Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Meatloaf for Katie Rennard and Sid Townsend at the Siloam Springs Museum during the Tap into History event in October.

Chef Erin Rowe explores the intersection of Ozark history and traditional foods in her new book, An Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions from Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Meatloaf .