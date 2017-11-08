Rowe documents Ozark food history

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Chef Erin Rowe signed copies of her book An Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions from Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Meatloaf for Katie Rennard and Sid Townsend at the Siloam Springs Museum during the Tap into History event in October.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Chef Erin Rowe signed copies of her book An Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions from Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Meatloaf for Katie Rennard and Sid Townsend at the Siloam Springs Museum during the Tap into History event in October.

Chef Erin Rowe explores the intersection of Ozark history and traditional foods in her new book, An Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions from Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Meatloaf .

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.