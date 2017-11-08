Rowe documents Ozark food history
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Chef Erin Rowe explores the intersection of Ozark history and traditional foods in her new book, An Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions from Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Meatloaf .
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.