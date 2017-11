Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A group of 26 Siloam Springs High School choir students qualified for the Region 6 All-Region Choir. All 10th through 12th grade students who made the choir also qualify to audition for the All-State Choir in February.

Twenty-six Siloam Springs High School students recently made the Region 6 All-Region Choir.

