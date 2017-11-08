Spring Creek Festival names SSHS Video Program of the Year

Siloam Springs students bring home a total of 15 awards from the competition

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted Luis Ornelas, Averie Headerick and Ian Miller held up their first place award for short film from the Spring Creek Festival, held at The Jones Center in Springdale on Oct. 18 and 19. Siloam Springs High School students brought home a total of 15 awards, including six first place awards, from the event.
Zoom

Photo submitted Luis Ornelas, Averie Headerick and Ian Miller held up their first place award for short film from the Spring Creek Festival, held at The Jones Center in Springdale on Oct. 18 and 19. Siloam Springs High School students brought home a total of 15 awards, including six first place awards, from the event.

Siloam Springs High School was named Video Program of the Year at the Spring Creek Festival, held at the Jones Center on Oct. 18 and 19.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.