Spring Creek Festival names SSHS Video Program of the Year
Siloam Springs students bring home a total of 15 awards from the competition
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Siloam Springs High School was named Video Program of the Year at the Spring Creek Festival, held at the Jones Center on Oct. 18 and 19.
