Beever to play golf at UCM

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Brinkley Beever signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play golf at the University of Central Missouri. Pictured are: front from left, father Bill Beever, Brinkley Beever, mother Tammy Beever, and Siloam Springs head golf coach Michael Robertson, back.

Brinkley Beever helped Siloam Springs' girls golf team reach a new level in 2017, and now she'll get the opportunity to do the same at the next level.