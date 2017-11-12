Beever to play golf at UCM
n The Siloam Springs senior was a three-time all-state selection in Class 6A.
Sunday, November 12, 2017
Brinkley Beever helped Siloam Springs' girls golf team reach a new level in 2017, and now she'll get the opportunity to do the same at the next level.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.