John Brown women fall short at Benedictine

ATCHISON, Kan. -- After being down by many as 14 in the second quarter the No. 12 John Brown University women's basketball team rallied and had a chance to win the game, but a three-point attempt from senior Jana Schammel was short, and the Golden Eagles fell to No. 9 Benedictine (Kan.), 70-67, on Tuesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.