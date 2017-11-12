John Brown women fall short at Benedictine
n The Golden Eagles suffered their first loss of the season.
Sunday, November 12, 2017
ATCHISON, Kan. -- After being down by many as 14 in the second quarter the No. 12 John Brown University women's basketball team rallied and had a chance to win the game, but a three-point attempt from senior Jana Schammel was short, and the Golden Eagles fell to No. 9 Benedictine (Kan.), 70-67, on Tuesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
