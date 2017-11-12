National American Legion Commander to visit Siloam Springs
n Denise Rohan is the first woman to be elected national commander of the American Legion.
Sunday, November 12, 2017
Denise Rohan, national commander of the American Legion, will be meeting with Legionnaires and their families at American Legion Post 29 in Siloam Springs at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.
