Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Veterans saluted the flag during the annual Veterans Day Program at Siloam Springs High School on Friday. The program was hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674. The National Guard posted the colors and the Siloam Springs High School Choir sang the National Anthem. The high school band also provided music and State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) was the featured speaker. A Veterans Day Parade was held on Saturday morning after press time. For photos of the parade see Wednesday's issue of the Herald-Leader.