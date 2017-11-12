Sharp signs with MSSU

n The senior hitter helped lead Siloam Springs to Class 6A semifinals.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, November 12, 2017

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Shaylon Sharp, middle, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play volleyball at Missouri Southern State. Pictured are: Front from left, father Daron Sharp, Shaylon Sharp, mother Sherri Sharp; back, brother Boston Sharp, Siloam Springs volleyball coach Joellen Wright, and sister Makenzie Sharp.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Shaylon Sharp, middle, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play volleyball at Missouri Southern State. Pictured are: Front from left, father Daron Sharp, Shaylon Sharp, mother Sherri Sharp; back, brother Boston Sharp, Siloam Springs volleyball coach Joellen Wright, and sister Makenzie Sharp.

Shaylon Sharp thought her chances at playing college volleyball were in jeopardy when she tore the ACL in her left knee last February.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.