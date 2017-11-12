Sharp signs with MSSU
n The senior hitter helped lead Siloam Springs to Class 6A semifinals.
Sunday, November 12, 2017
Shaylon Sharp thought her chances at playing college volleyball were in jeopardy when she tore the ACL in her left knee last February.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.