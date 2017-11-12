Sharp signs with MSSU

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Shaylon Sharp, middle, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play volleyball at Missouri Southern State. Pictured are: Front from left, father Daron Sharp, Shaylon Sharp, mother Sherri Sharp; back, brother Boston Sharp, Siloam Springs volleyball coach Joellen Wright, and sister Makenzie Sharp.

Shaylon Sharp thought her chances at playing college volleyball were in jeopardy when she tore the ACL in her left knee last February.