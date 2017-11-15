Cameron joins 1,000-point club in JBU victory
Golden Eagles won 80-56 at Evangel (Mo.)
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Baily Cameron scored a team-high 16 points and hit the 1,000-point milestone for her career, and the No. 12 John Brown University women's basketball team used 40 bench points to ring up an 80-56 win over Evangel (Mo.) on Saturday evening at the Ashcroft Center.
