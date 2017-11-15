Cameron joins 1,000-point club in JBU victory

Photo courtesy of Evangel University John Brown University junior Baily Cameron posts up an Evangel (Mo.) University defender during Saturday's women's basketball game in Springfield, Mo. Cameron, a former Siloam Springs standout, scored 16 points, including the 1,000th point of her JBU career, as the Golden Eagles defeated Evangel 80-56.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Baily Cameron scored a team-high 16 points and hit the 1,000-point milestone for her career, and the No. 12 John Brown University women's basketball team used 40 bench points to ring up an 80-56 win over Evangel (Mo.) on Saturday evening at the Ashcroft Center.