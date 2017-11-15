Caudle explodes in JBU men's victory

n The former Bentonville standout had a career-high 38 points.

By JBU Sports Information

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Print item

Photo courtesy of Evangel University John Brown University junior Jake Caudle, left, scored a career-high 38 points as the Golden Eagles knocked off Evangel (Mo.) 95-91 on Saturday in Springfield, Mo.
Zoom

Photo courtesy of Evangel University John Brown University junior Jake Caudle, left, scored a career-high 38 points as the Golden Eagles knocked off Evangel (Mo.) 95-91 on Saturday in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Junior Jake Caudle dropped a career-high 38 points and the John Brown men's basketball team fended off Evangel (Mo.) 95-91 on Saturday night inside the Ashcroft Center.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.