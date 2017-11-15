Caudle explodes in JBU men's victory
n The former Bentonville standout had a career-high 38 points.
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Junior Jake Caudle dropped a career-high 38 points and the John Brown men's basketball team fended off Evangel (Mo.) 95-91 on Saturday night inside the Ashcroft Center.
