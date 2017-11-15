Rowland joins Northwest Cardiology as nurse practioner
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is pleased to welcome Kristine Rowland, AGACNP-BC, to Northwest Cardiology. Rowland works full-time as a cardiac nurse practitioner in Siloam Springs to provide continuity of care in the cardiology clinic.
