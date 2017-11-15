Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Civitan members Awynne Thurstenson and Steve Thomas served soup to Bennie Gallant and Charles Adams during the annual Civitan Soup Sampler fundraiser, held Friday at Community Christian Fellowship.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Civitan members Awynne Thurstenson and Steve Thomas served soup to Bennie Gallant and Charles Adams during the annual Civitan Soup Sampler fundraiser, held Friday at Community Christian Fellowship.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.