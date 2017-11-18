Click-it Or Ticket campaign coming up
Saturday, November 18, 2017
The Siloam Springs Police Department is joining law enforcement across the state for the National Click It or Ticket seatbelt mobilization campaign.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.