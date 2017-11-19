2017 Turkey Trot 5K Run Photos by Mike Capshaw
Sunday, November 19, 2017
Mike Capshaw/Siloam Sunday Karyn Telce, left, and Kendra Stokes were all smiles as they approached the finish line of the 2017 Turkey Trot 5K Run on Saturday morning.
