COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JBU men cruise by Evangel, again

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Hot shooting allowed John Brown Unversity's men's team to jump out to an early lead and never look back en route to an 84-76 victory over Evangel to open the JBU Basketball Classic on Friday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.