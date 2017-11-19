Ninth-grade boys reach finals of Allen Classic
Sunday, November 19, 2017
The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys defeated Gentry 48-28 on Wednesday night in a winner's bracket semifinal of the Boys Gray Division of the Allen Classic inside Panther Activity Center.
