Dogwood Junction donates to Dogwood Literacy

Photo submitted Don Jones, owner of Dogwood Junction, presented a $250 check to Charlie Muessemeyer, director of Dogwood Literacy Council, on Nov. 14. Dogwood Junction made the donation to support literacy in the community, according to Muessemeyer.

