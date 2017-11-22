Dogwood Junction donates to Dogwood Literacy
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Photo submitted Don Jones, owner of Dogwood Junction, presented a $250 check to Charlie Muessemeyer, director of Dogwood Literacy Council, on Nov. 14. Dogwood Junction made the donation to support literacy in the community, according to Muessemeyer.
