Freshmen boys defeated in Allen Classic championship

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys basketball team was defeated 48-25 by Fayetteville White on Saturday in the finals of the Gray Bracket of the 31st annual Allen Classic at the Panther Activity Center at Siloam Springs High School.