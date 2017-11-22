Happy Birthday Dad
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
This Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, marks the 86th birthday of my father, Louis Burl Houston. Seven months have passed since his death. The upcoming holidays will be the first for me and my siblings not to have Dad present.
