Shop Small on Saturday

n Local businesses see uptick in traffic during national campaign.

By Mike Capshaw

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Print item

Courtesy photo An image of the poster for Small Business Saturday, which promotes shopping small businesses across the country and in Siloam Springs on Nov. 25.
Zoom

Courtesy photo An image of the poster for Small Business Saturday, which promotes shopping small businesses across the country and in Siloam Springs on Nov. 25.

"Forget Black Friday" is the theme of "Small Business Saturday," a national campaign encouraging consumers to "Shop Small" during the holiday season.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.