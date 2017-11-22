The holiday season brings surprising calorie counts
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Recent studies have debunked the myth that the average American gains 7 to 10 pounds during the holiday season, but don't break out the eggnog just yet. Those same studies confirm holiday weight gain does happen to most people -- the average increase is between 1.5 and 2 pounds, and the scale creep actually starts in October.
