Clutch shooting sparks Lady Panthers

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Siloam Springs junior Hailey Dorsey drives to the basket as Bentonville West's Kelsie Mahone defends Tuesday at Wolverine Arena in Centerton. Siloam Springs defeated Bentonville West 52-45.

CENTERTON -- Morgan Vaughn turned momentum back in Siloam Springs' favor at the start of the fourth quarter.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.