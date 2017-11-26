Clutch shooting sparks Lady Panthers

Vaughn hits six 3-pointers in victory

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, November 26, 2017

Print item

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Siloam Springs junior Hailey Dorsey drives to the basket as Bentonville West's Kelsie Mahone defends Tuesday at Wolverine Arena in Centerton. Siloam Springs defeated Bentonville West 52-45.
Zoom

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Siloam Springs junior Hailey Dorsey drives to the basket as Bentonville West's Kelsie Mahone defends Tuesday at Wolverine Arena in Centerton. Siloam Springs defeated Bentonville West 52-45.

CENTERTON -- Morgan Vaughn turned momentum back in Siloam Springs' favor at the start of the fourth quarter.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.