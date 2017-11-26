Hospice auxiliary luncheon raises support for Angel Fund

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Audra Farrell, a board member of the Circle of Life Hospice Auxiliary's Siloam Springs chapter, ask audience members if they would be interested in being a part of activities to support the organization during an auxiliary luncheon at 28 Springs on Thursday.

About 40 women came together to raise awareness and support for the Circle of Life Hospice, during an auxiliary luncheon at 28 Springs on Nov. 16.