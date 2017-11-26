Hospice auxiliary luncheon raises support for Angel Fund
The Siloam Springs chapter of Circle of Life Hospice Auxiliary holds third annual luncheon.
Sunday, November 26, 2017
About 40 women came together to raise awareness and support for the Circle of Life Hospice, during an auxiliary luncheon at 28 Springs on Nov. 16.
