Ninth-grade girls win at Fayetteville Purple
n The freshmen boys were defeated by a last-second 3-pointer by te Bulldogs.
Sunday, November 26, 2017
FAYETTEVILLE -- The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls improved to 3-1 on the season Monday with a 47-34 victory over Fayetteville Purple at Bulldog Arena.
