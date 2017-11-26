Wolverines go on 14-0 run, hand boys third straight loss

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Bentonville West's Garrett Wilmot looks for help against Siloam Springs on Tuesday at Wolverine Arena in Centerton. West defeated Siloam Springs 62-41.

CENTERTON -- Bentonville West used a 14-0 surge in the second quarter to pull ahead for good against Siloam Springs' boys basketball team in a 62-41 win on Tuesday at Wolverine Arena.