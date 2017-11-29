A few security upgrades?

I slept in later than usual a couple of Saturdays ago. The wife gets up before me but this particular morning I slept in until 8:15. I go down the stairs, get a cup of coffee and look out the front door just to get an idea as to the weather. Took me a second or two but I noticed the hill in front of my house was on fire. I calmly brought this to my wife's attention (why she had not noticed it, I haven't a clue) and since it was very windy I had her call 911. I met the fire trucks as they came down Sawmill Road and directed them down the hill where they would have the best access to it. They worked about three hours and got it under control, save for some chimney trees, which would burn out on their own.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.