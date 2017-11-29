JBU student receives 2017 Philanthropy Day award
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
John Brown University senior Meg Mauldin received the individual 2017 National Philanthropy Day Award in Youth in Philanthropy from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Northwest Arkansas Chapter.
