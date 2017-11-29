Ruffing receives HealthcareSource grant

Photo submitted Cindy Ruffing (second from left), SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Director of Human Resources at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Physician’s Specialty Hospital, was a winner of the HealthcareSource’s New-to-the-Profession Grant at the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration’s annual conference.

HealthcareSource announced Cindy Ruffing, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Director of Human Resources at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Physician's Specialty Hospital, was a winner of the HealthcareSource's New-to-the-Profession Grant at the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration's annual conference. Ruffing also was invited to the Talent Symposium this November in Phoenix.