Ruffing receives HealthcareSource grant
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
HealthcareSource announced Cindy Ruffing, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Director of Human Resources at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Physician's Specialty Hospital, was a winner of the HealthcareSource's New-to-the-Profession Grant at the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration's annual conference. Ruffing also was invited to the Talent Symposium this November in Phoenix.
