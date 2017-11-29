Small Business Saturday brings out holiday shoppers

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Customers lined up to make holiday purchases at 2 Gals Junk.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Customers lined up to make holiday purchases at 2 Gals Junk.

Downtown Siloam Springs was buzzing with activity as local retailers and restaurants took part in the national Small Business Saturday campaign on Nov. 25.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.