Turnovers, offensive boards cost JBU again

Golden Eagles fall to NAIA Division II ranked team

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Print item

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Rosa Orpo lines up a shot during the first half Monday against College of the Ozarks.
Zoom

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Rosa Orpo lines up a shot during the first half Monday against College of the Ozarks.

College of the Ozarks flipped the script on the John Brown women's basketball team Monday night.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.